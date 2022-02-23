Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 24,046 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,046 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $69,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.18. 27,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,533. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.74 and a 200 day moving average of $230.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.