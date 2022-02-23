Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $90 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,239,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $89,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.43. 312,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,933,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

