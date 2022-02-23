Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 39,351 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $30,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after buying an additional 1,977,874 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 867.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,445,000 after buying an additional 1,964,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,334,000 after buying an additional 1,495,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. 149,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,529. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.