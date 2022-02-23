comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 800,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.97% of comScore worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in comScore by 52.1% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,495,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 855,100 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the third quarter worth $2,685,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 300.0% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after buying an additional 332,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 256,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get comScore alerts:

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.