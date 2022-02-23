Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

CTG stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

