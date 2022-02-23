Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.
CTG stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
