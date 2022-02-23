CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) & NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Critical Analysis

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.3% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CompuMed and NantHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 15.18% 35.07% 21.19% NantHealth -94.48% N/A -19.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and NantHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.32 million 2.14 $1.07 million N/A N/A NantHealth $73.17 million 1.30 -$56.33 million ($0.54) -1.52

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

