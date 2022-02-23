Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.25

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 4104082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

COMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -3.14.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

