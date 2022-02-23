Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.04

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.04 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 62.35 ($0.85). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 62.35 ($0.85), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.04. The stock has a market cap of £324.84 million and a PE ratio of 15.30.
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)
Featured Stories
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.