Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.04

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.04 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 62.35 ($0.85). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 62.35 ($0.85), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.04. The stock has a market cap of £324.84 million and a PE ratio of 15.30.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.