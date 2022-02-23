Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Comerica has increased its dividend by 47.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comerica to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.45. 929,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,604. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

