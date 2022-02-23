Colony Group LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $258,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.54 and its 200-day moving average is $209.87. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $174.07 and a 52-week high of $220.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.