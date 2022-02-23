Colony Group LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.10% of Envista worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Envista by 966.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,222 shares of company stock worth $4,251,512. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NYSE:NVST traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,663. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

