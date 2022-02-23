Colony Group LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,115 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.29. The stock had a trading volume of 32,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average of $183.37. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.40 and a 12-month high of $240.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

