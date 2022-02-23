Colony Group LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 128.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 252.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $996.00. 46 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,136.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,236.59. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 2.23.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

