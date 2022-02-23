Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

CFX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,374. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Colfax by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Colfax by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Colfax by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Colfax by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

