Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 9665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

