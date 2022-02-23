Coca-Cola (KO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO):

2/21/2022 – Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2022 – Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Coca-Cola was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/10/2022 – Coca-Cola was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/10/2022 – Coca-Cola was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/8/2022 – Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Coca-Cola was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/5/2022 – Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2022 – Coca-Cola was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2022 – Coca-Cola was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/4/2022 – Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/4/2022 – Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

NYSE:KO opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $269.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,925 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

