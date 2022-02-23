Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $82.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $501.02. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,389. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $252.14 and a one year high of $638.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $586.81 and a 200 day moving average of $492.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

