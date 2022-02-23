Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $82.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $501.02. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,389. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $252.14 and a one year high of $638.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $586.81 and a 200 day moving average of $492.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
