CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 112,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,653,000 after acquiring an additional 403,767 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock opened at $183.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.72.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.60%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

