Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.98.
NET stock opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
