Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.98.

NET stock opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.64.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,867 shares of company stock worth $73,168,371. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

