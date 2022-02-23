Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood Sells 2,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $210,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NET stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,947,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of -135.96 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

