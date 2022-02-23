Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05 billion-$7.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.11 billion.

Clorox stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,249. Clorox has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $154.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,432,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Clorox by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Clorox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

