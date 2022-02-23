Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,271 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 278,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 71,255 shares of company stock worth $1,420,049. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

