Clearshares LLC Buys 2,066 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Clearshares LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF comprises about 2.7% of Clearshares LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 847,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,790,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after acquiring an additional 59,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.60. 2,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,987. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

