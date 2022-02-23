Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.78

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 5960781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 204,306 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 286,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.