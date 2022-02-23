Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.78

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 5960781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.45.
About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
