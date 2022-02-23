Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CCO opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth $90,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

