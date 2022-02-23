Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.10

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.10 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 85.90 ($1.17), with a volume of 909871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.70 ($1.18).

The company has a market capitalization of £525.71 million and a PE ratio of 14.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In other news, insider Michael Wrobel bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($25,839.79).

About Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.