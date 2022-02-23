City Office REIT (CIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect City Office REIT to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CIO opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

