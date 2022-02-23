City Office REIT (CIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect City Office REIT to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CIO opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.
Several research firms have recently commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City Office REIT (CIO)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.