Citigroup Inc. Sells 41,201 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 274,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 133,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 122,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 119,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 109,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $43.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

