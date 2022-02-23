Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,739 Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LWLG. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 72,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $1,224,529.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 35,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $362,799.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,450 shares of company stock worth $4,099,830. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LWLG opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.92 million, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

