Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 974,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 96.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,794,000 after buying an additional 706,953 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after buying an additional 452,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 158,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,770,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDMT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of FDMT opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

