Citigroup Inc. Has $69,000 Stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,822 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGY. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

