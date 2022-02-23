Citigroup Inc. Has $68,000 Stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 451.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.7% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103,963 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 109.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

EOSE opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

