Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after buying an additional 974,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 96.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,794,000 after buying an additional 706,953 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after buying an additional 452,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 33,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 158,641 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FDMT opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.