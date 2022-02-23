Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,979 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 920,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 145,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 141,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $158.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOSE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

