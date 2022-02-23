Citigroup Cuts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $155.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $163.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TNDM. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average is $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $249,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

