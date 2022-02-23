Citigroup Cuts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $155.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $163.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.02% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TNDM. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.
Shares of TNDM stock opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average is $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86.
In related news, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $249,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
