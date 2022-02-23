Chromia Price Hits $0.41 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $234.77 million and approximately $45.55 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chromia is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

