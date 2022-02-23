China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.