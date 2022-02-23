China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

