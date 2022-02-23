Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

CGIFF has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

