Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 255,434 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255,434 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

