Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,020 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $187.24 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

