Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NCR by 10.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NCR opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

