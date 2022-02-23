Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 356,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Gates Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,389,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,018,375 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 65.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after buying an additional 1,008,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,312,000.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

