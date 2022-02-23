Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $6.71 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Exelon by 102.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

