Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Axonics worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXNX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Axonics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $19,283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,235,000 after buying an additional 321,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,817,000 after buying an additional 134,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Axonics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,789,000 after buying an additional 82,458 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

AXNX opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $974,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

