ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ChampionX stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.27. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 3.02.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ChampionX by 515.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,092 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,060,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,381,000 after acquiring an additional 968,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,074,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,132,000 after acquiring an additional 778,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

