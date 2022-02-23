Chain Guardians Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.31 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $48.38 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chain Guardians Profile

CGG is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

