Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.80

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.80 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.26). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 19.73 ($0.27), with a volume of 55,026 shares traded.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.82) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.78. The company has a market cap of £129.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22.

In other Chaarat Gold news, insider Martin Andersson bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($43,519.65). Insiders have acquired a total of 801,856 shares of company stock worth $15,306,145 in the last quarter.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

