CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.79

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and traded as high as $22.25. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.88. The company has a market cap of $118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the third quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

