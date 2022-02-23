Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 636 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 255,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

