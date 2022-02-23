Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.79 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

USB opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

